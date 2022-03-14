Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,710 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 306.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $143.97. 378,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day moving average of $142.29. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.90 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $399.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.