Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 130,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 44,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 69,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.53. 140,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,227. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.55.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

