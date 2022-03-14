Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,833 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 60,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 343,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,674,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,025 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $3.67 on Monday, reaching $81.25. 1,692,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,713,055. The company has a market cap of $343.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

