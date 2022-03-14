NEXE Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Up 42.5% in February

NEXE Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. 29,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,890. NEXE Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46.

