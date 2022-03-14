NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on NFI Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities started coverage on NFI Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get NFI Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $11.91 on Friday. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

NFI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.