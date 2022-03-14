Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 168.6% from the February 13th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nissan Motor stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. 127,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,293. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NSANY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

