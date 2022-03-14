Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Receives C$13.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Nomad Royalty stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.30. 89,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$510.09 million and a P/E ratio of -221.32.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$8.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -416.71%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

