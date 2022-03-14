Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NSTD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,563. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,321,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

