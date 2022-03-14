Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after buying an additional 114,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $40,431,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $436.30 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $300.93 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

