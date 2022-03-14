NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Trading 6.3% Higher

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.36. 331,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,992,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.66.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after buying an additional 198,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,988,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,571,000 after buying an additional 956,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

