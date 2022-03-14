Novacoin (NVC) Price Tops $0.11

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a market cap of $249,012.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,758.44 or 0.99978378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00067919 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00021276 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001915 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00018298 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

