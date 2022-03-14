Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $77.49. Approximately 24,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,538,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,133. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Novavax by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Novavax by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Novavax by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Novavax by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

