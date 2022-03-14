Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXJ. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NXJ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 57,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,867. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

