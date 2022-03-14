Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund alerts:

Shares of JPT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.82. 5,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,345. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.