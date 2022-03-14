NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVA. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.95.

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$10.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.83. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.92.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

