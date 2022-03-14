NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $88.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

