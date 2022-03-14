NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after acquiring an additional 109,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,459,000 after purchasing an additional 454,358 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 434,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,225,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $48.77 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

