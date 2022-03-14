NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 451 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,936.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $98.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.48. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.30.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

