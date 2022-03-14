NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.390-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $773 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.80. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,117. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $79.58 and a 1-year high of $141.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total transaction of $486,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $365,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,090 in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 127,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,848,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

