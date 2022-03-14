NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.17.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 774,105 shares of company stock worth $215,280,324. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.79. 658,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,553,332. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

