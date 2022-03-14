Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Mizuho

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oatly Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oatly Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 15.08.

OTLY stock opened at 4.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is 7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.66. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 4.95 and a 1 year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,762,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after buying an additional 1,559,123 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after buying an additional 1,535,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,723,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

