OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Up 45.1% in February

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the February 13th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OERLF stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. OC Oerlikon has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OERLF shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 13.40 to CHF 12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OC Oerlikon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.