OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCINF. HSBC began coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of OCINF traded up $2.33 on Monday, hitting $30.33. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525. OCI has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $30.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

