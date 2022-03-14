Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full year sales of $4.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Offerpad.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPAD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.00.

In other Offerpad news, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Offerpad by 880.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Offerpad during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Offerpad during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Offerpad stock traded down 0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 4.00. 410,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.33. Offerpad has a 12-month low of 2.96 and a 12-month high of 20.97.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

