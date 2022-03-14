Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 81 ($1.06) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close.

OMU stock opened at GBX 67.45 ($0.88) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.31. The company has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29. Old Mutual has a 52-week low of GBX 54.75 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 84.80 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Old Mutual (Get Rating)

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

