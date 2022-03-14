Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 81 ($1.06) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close.
OMU stock opened at GBX 67.45 ($0.88) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.31. The company has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29. Old Mutual has a 52-week low of GBX 54.75 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 84.80 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
