Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 81 ($1.06) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 67.45 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.27. Old Mutual has a 1-year low of GBX 54.75 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.80 ($1.11).

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

