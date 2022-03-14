Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 81 ($1.06) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 67.45 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.27. Old Mutual has a 1-year low of GBX 54.75 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.80 ($1.11).
About Old Mutual (Get Rating)
