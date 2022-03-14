Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.63.
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $98.58.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
