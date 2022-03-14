ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$4.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.14.

NYSE:OKE opened at $66.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $69.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 825,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 26,416 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ONEOK by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 35,217 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 402.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

