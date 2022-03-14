OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) Insider Arvind Gupta Sells 3,795,447 Shares

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating) insider Arvind Gupta sold 3,795,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £265,681.29 ($348,114.90).

OPG Power Ventures stock opened at GBX 6.25 ($0.08) on Monday. OPG Power Ventures Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.48. The stock has a market cap of £25.05 million and a PE ratio of 3.91.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

