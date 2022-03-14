OREO (ORE) Price Up 50% This Week

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One OREO coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OREO has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar. OREO has a total market cap of $25.09 and approximately $330.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $60,846.69 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OREO Coin Profile

OREO (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling OREO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using U.S. dollars.

