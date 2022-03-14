Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

ORN stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $77.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Orion Group by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

