Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $354,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,912 shares of company stock valued at $658,944 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

