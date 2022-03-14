Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
NYSE OSG opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $190.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.35.
In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 16,863 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $28,161.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 78,333 shares of company stock worth $136,990 in the last ninety days. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Overseas Shipholding Group (Get Rating)
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.
Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.