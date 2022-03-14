Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($34.07) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.03) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,015 ($26.40) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,199.64. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,830 ($37.08). The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

