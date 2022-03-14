PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sells 68,182 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $2,295,687.94.

On Monday, January 10th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $2,192,733.12.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PD. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,378,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

