PagerDuty (PD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

In related news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 306,539 shares of company stock worth $9,765,479 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.