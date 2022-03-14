Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $4.14 on Monday, reaching $541.89. 11,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,346. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $598.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

