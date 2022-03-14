PancakeSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $124.30 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $124.30 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $5.61 or 0.00014464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00033350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00104832 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 275,992,948 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

