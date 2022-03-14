Panda Yield Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $239.96 and $1.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00033523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00105343 BTC.

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars.

