Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the February 13th total of 53,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 325,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 87,383 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

PZG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 86,680,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,894. Paramount Gold Nevada has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $37.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Gold Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

