PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,254 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PAVmed by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 50,606 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in PAVmed by 40.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the third quarter worth about $1,409,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

PAVM stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. PAVmed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

