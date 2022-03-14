PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 871,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 546,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP David Lillo sold 3,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $245,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,569 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE opened at $66.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

