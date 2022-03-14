Pearson (LON:PSON) Receives Suspended Rating from Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “suspended” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.19) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.79) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.73) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 749.17 ($9.82).

Get Pearson alerts:

LON:PSON opened at GBX 768.20 ($10.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 626.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 650.27. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.58).

In other Pearson news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.56), for a total value of £1,340,928.97 ($1,756,982.40).

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.