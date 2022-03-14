Pendal Group Ltd Buys 717 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in AMERCO by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $583.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $617.60 and a 200-day moving average of $672.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.95. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $523.94 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.63.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

