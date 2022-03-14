Pendal Group Ltd Buys New Shares in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Shares of CNM opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. Core & Main Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

