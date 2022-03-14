Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 306.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.07% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

