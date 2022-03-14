Pendal Group Ltd Has $734,000 Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 338,150 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.07% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth $1,843,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 279,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,067 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.8% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth $232,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OEC shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $977.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

