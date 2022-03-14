Pendal Group Ltd Has $797,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $365.99 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.00 and a 52 week high of $380.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.60 and a 200-day moving average of $340.03.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

