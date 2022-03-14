Pendal Group Ltd Invests $1.11 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,458,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

HCA opened at $267.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.22 and a 200-day moving average of $247.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.91 and a 12-month high of $272.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

