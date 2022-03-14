Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57,971 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Cummins by 5.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,851,000 after acquiring an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $195.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.08.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.